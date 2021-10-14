DC also wants to cast Chris Hemsworth for one of their superheroes

MEXICO CITY.

Without a doubt, the career of Chris Hemsworth He underwent a major turn after starring in the first installment of Thor, becoming one of the best-known faces in superhero cinema. However, it seems that his journey through this genre is far from over, since Warner Bros. would be interested in signing him to give life to one of the DC characters.

The half Giant Freakin Robot, who already leaked that DC would like to sign Scarlett Johansson After his disagreement with Marvel, he has indicated that, according to internal sources from the production company, the studio wants the interpreter to give life to one of its superheroes, although it has not yet been specified if they have a specific character in mind.

Although the actor has already confirmed that Thor’s fourth movie won’t be his last appearance In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, everything indicates that the farewell of his character could take place in the coming years according to the time that Johansson, Chris Evans or Robert Downey Jr. have given life to their Avengers.

Also, it should be noted that Warner seems to be betting very heavily on DC characters both in movie theaters and in its expansion in streaming, with several films that will go direct to HBOMax and several television series such as the two set in Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe. This opens up a whole range of characters that Hemsworth could bring to life, from Booster Gold, a Blue Beetle partner who already has his own film in the works, to John Constantine, whom the company has been trying for years to adapt to the big screen again. .









It is also necessary to remember that the same medium has recently reported that Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok and who has also been at the controls of its sequel, Love and Thunder, would be another of the names that DC would be trying to sign. Despite this, there is no indication that the company wants both of them in the same project.

To confirm or deny this information, fans will have to wait to see how the future of DC unfolds. Meanwhile, they can enjoy Hemsworth and Waititi in Thor: Love and Thunder, which will hit theaters in April 2022 with a cast formed, in addition to Hemsworth, by Natalie Portman, Karen Gillan, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Russel Crowe or Tessa Thompson among others.