Challenge, The Box for gamers with Volk and Caracol Televisión

The Challenge, The Box is one of the most watched television programs of 2021 and is considered by many to be the most prominent adventure reality show on the small screen in Colombia. Now adventure and challenges are transferred to the universe of Fortnite from the hand of Volk Games.

Related content | Amateur, expert, ignorant gamers: meet Volk

Fortnite is one of the most popular video games of recent years, developed by Epic Games, it is one of the most downloaded game programs worldwide. Through Creative Mode, the Volkgames team created a map inspired by the giant structures and boxes of the Colombian reality show Desafío The Box, where the participants face off.

‘Challenge, The Box’







For this virtual version, those who register must cross the 5 boxes in the shortest time possible. Each box contains a series of obstacles that were created in order to simulate real tests where participants must avoid making mistakes if they want to achieve the best time.

A competition of coordination, concentration and dexterity related to the usual Battle Royale format. The best news is this: the fastest and most skilled players in Colombia will face off for a prize pool of 20 million pesos.

Conditions to live the Desafio, The Box experience in Fortnite

There is no limit of participants and they can play as many times as they want to improve their score. Registrations are totally free and can be registered at volkgames.com until July 16, 2021.

The activity will be available only to residents of Colombia, over 18 years of age.

The Discord platform will be used for communication with the participants and only the results that can be verified will be valid. This means that each participant will have to upload a video to YouTube in which the character can be seen completing the track and the end where the results appear.

For the final phase, they will be able to join the live show that will take place on July 17, and in which the victory among the best times will be disputed, in order to define the first 3 positions that will win the millionaire prize pool.

Important: Any attempt to falsify the results will be grounds for disqualification, so the participant will not be taken into account if he wants to send his score again.

Video tutorial on how to participate