Bug allowed to have a little privacy within the game

It is very common to see certain bugs in video games, some can be annoying, totally ruining the game experience. However, some of you tend to be curious and funny in some cases, like the one that happened in Fortnite.

Within the Ariana Grande tour in Fortnite, Epic Games launched the special Bear Hug gesture in the digital store and gesture that could be purchased for 200 V-Bucks. However, the community found something wrong with the gesture.

As its name suggests, Bear Hug is a gesture that allowed two players to hug. Something very normal and loving between two colleagues. However a curious bug, it would allow players to crouch when hugging, resulting in an image with strong sexual implications.









As expected, Fortnite rHe made the gesture a few hours after starting the Ariana Grande tour. In addition, the company has been taking great care of its community, which is made up of a large number of children and they do not want any of these gestures to be seen in games.

We’ve temporarily disabled and removed the Bear Hug emote from the Item Shop. We’ll let you know when it’s available again. pic.twitter.com/wx4o9m6CEI – Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 6, 2021

With the bug removed and hopefully solved. We remind you that Fortnite will have a collaboration with Ariana Grande which will start today and end on August 8.