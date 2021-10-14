Britney Spears snaps at ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake

It seems that after ‘overthrowing’ his father from the personal and financial guardianship to which he was subjected, things to Britney Spears they start to go smoothly. A clear sign of this is the increasingly evident freedom that the artist enjoys on social networks, where she expresses herself openly and even completely undresses – what a moment, wow. Now, in one of her many messages that she directs to her surroundings, like the last hint she sent to her sister, she has sent a funny little pull to her most famous ex-boyfriend, Justin timberlake. Yes, we know, what a two thousand fantasy.

The couple, who were together for a couple of years at the beginning of the century, became a pop reference that to this day continues to cause a sensation – difficult to forget was that ‘look’ to match cowboy -, while the little sauce with the one who ended their relationship also helped mythologize them in popular culture. The break occurred in 2002 due to, according to the tabloids, an infidelity on her part that was never proven. Although Timberlake made sure to confirm it with the controversial video clip ‘Cry Me A River’, where he introduced a double of Spears to get revenge on her after her alleged disloyalty. Given the tremendous success of this strategy, this would be the first of many occasions in which the singer would take advantage of his ex-girlfriend to gain media notoriety.

Do you remember the video? Beyond the controversy, the truth is that he is a great song.

Britney references her double in the video clip

And while this (clearly publicity) move by Timberlake was the talk of the entire tabloid press at the time, Spears chose to remain silent, as almost always. Until last Wednesday, when she shared a video in which she appears posing at home with a beret, the garment that her double wears in the video and that she herself used so much in those years – to show the main photo of this article. A material that came with a message for Timberlake:

What were you thinking while making this video? Hmm, something was familiar to me … I think the hat. Wait, I look like that girl wearing one like that in Justin Timberlake’s ‘Cry Me a River’ video! Oops, shit, it’s me, it’s Britney Spears, I guess sometimes I forget. “ This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It should be noted that, after the controversial documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’ last June, where the abuse to which the singer was subjected was openly exposed, Timberlake sent her an affectionate message through social networks in which he offered your support. As it is, we understand that there is good vibes between the two of them and that this has been just that, a funny little pull to which he has not yet responded. Will you answer him through a video? It would not surprise us.

