Billie Eilish was a victim of anti-Israel bots after a message to her Israeli fans

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish was targeted by anti-Israel bots on Instagram after promoting her new album in a video for MTV Israel, according to a new report from the entertainment industry group Creative Community for Peace.

In a clip shared on July 31, the 19-year-old singer told her Israeli fans: “Hello Israel, I am so excited that my new album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, it is already on sale ”.

Soon after, his Instagram page was inundated with bot-generated messages consisting of Palestinian flags and “other comments in solidarity with Palestine,” according to a 16-page report by the CCFP’s Digital Entertainment Task Force.









The task force analyzed the top comments on six of Eilish’s Instagram posts that were uploaded after the video about Israel was posted. They discovered that 30% were anti-Israel and posted by accounts that have no posts on their personal profiles but do have hundreds or thousands of followers, suggesting bot activity. 48% were anti-Israel and were uploaded with accounts with zero or two posts on their private profiles, another sign of bot activity.

The task force noted that “this coordinated attack on Billie Eilish is another example of how social media can be used to manipulate public opinion. And of a specific effort by anti-Israel activists, who use social media to distort and influence public opinion against Israel through inauthentic means ”.

The report also includes screenshots of the messages generated by bots and information about the fake accounts.