Best Emily Blunt movies and unforgettable characters

She owns a surprising and overwhelming acting quality, which is why we will take a tour of the Emily Blunt films.

Her talent is endless, which makes Emily Blunt’s films simply unforgettable. Well, its versatility puts it in one of the privileged places in the cinema.

‘The Girl on the Train’

Rachel Watson, a woman with an alcohol problem who envies how little she can see of the perfect life of Scott and Megan, the couple whose house she spends every day on the way to work, discovers that something terrible has happened in the house and decides meddle to try to solve the riddle.

He often stalks Tom, Anna, and their newborn daughter, Evie. Over time, it is revealed that Scott is aggressive and controlling, while Megan is emotionally detached and unfaithful and has sex with numerous men; it is believed that even with his psychiatrist, Dr. Kamal Abdic.









‘Mary Poppins Returns’

Mary Poppins returns to the lives of Michael, now a single father, and his sister. The nanny arrives accompanied by her friend Jack, a born optimist, in order to help Michael, who will be evicted in five days if he does not pay a debt.

Mary Poppins will use her unique magical abilities to lead them to a colorful new world full of quirky characters like her eccentric cousin Topsy played by Meryl Streep.

‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Andy is a recent college graduate with big dreams. After landing a job at the prestigious Runway magazine, she becomes an assistant to the diabolical editor Miranda Priestly.

The beautiful Andy questions her ability to survive her cruel employment as Miranda’s assistant without being harmed. For this film the actress recently confessed that her character depressed her during filming and made her change.

‘Jungle Cruise’

Set in 1916 during World War I, a ship captain named Frank takes a scientist and her brother on a jungle mission to find the Tree of Life, believed to have healing powers. Meanwhile, the trio must fight dangerous wild animals and compete against a German expedition.

And it is that after most of the men die in the jungle, a local tribe cares for the survivors to regain their health using the petals of the trees. When they refuse to reveal the location of the tree, the Spanish destroy the village.