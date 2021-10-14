Friday, October 15, 2021
Ben Affleck, a benchmark behind the bar in George Clooney’s The Tender Bar trailer

By Arjun Sethi
MADRD, Oct 14 (CulturaOcio) –

Ben affleck becomes a father figure in the trailer for ‘The Tender Bar’, George Clooney’s new film project as director. The actor of ‘League of Justice’ is the main advisor to the protagonist, played by Tye Sheridan. The movie has planned its premiere on Amazon Prime Video for January 7, 2022.

‘The Tender Bar’ is based on the memoirs of journalist and writer JR Moehringer, in which recounts his childhood and youth memories, of how he grew up with a single mother, Dorothy (Lily Rabe), and how he sought his own paternal references in the men of his family, especially with his Uncle Charlie (Affleck).

The trailer shows how Charlie is the one gives you the first lessons to face life and how it was important for the development of the young man, as JR soon found his passion for reading and writing. “I will tell you two rules. The first, I will never let you win. And the second, I will always tell you the truth“Charlie says at one point to his nephew.




The film also shows JR’s first years in college, at Yale, his first love and also the first problems and setbacks that give his own life. “In life, you must have it [talento y ganas por aprender]. If you don’t have them, you will never get it. And I think you have it“, the uncle tells his nephew when he is not having a good time.

Presented at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10, ‘The Tender Bar’ It also stars Christopher Lloyd and Briana Middleton. The script of the film is written by William Monahan, winner of an Oscar for best adapted screenplay for ‘The Departed’.


