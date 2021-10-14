Aura Cristina Geithner gets hot when dancing in shorts and topcito

At 54 years of age, the famous Colombian actress and singer, Aura Cristina Geithner He continues to make millions of people fall in love and has recently been able to capture everyone’s attention thanks to the spicy content that he often uploads through his social networks, where he has managed to capture the hearts of a large number of Internet users.

It is well known that the beautiful South American model began to gain more relevance in the world of the web at the beginning of this year, after daring to venture into the exclusive content platform for adults, OnlyFans, in which it is currently sweeping because of everything that subscribers are encouraged to show.

Although the twin sister of actor Harry Geithner has been widely criticized by some users for showing a little more of her beauty in front of the camera lens, this has not discouraged her from uploading her material on her Instagram profile. and Tik Tok, where it already has more than a million followers on each of the platforms.

And on this occasion, Aura Cristina preferred to expose her best dance steps with a video that she published through her personal account on the little camera’s social network, in which she can be seen modeling from her room at home in Colombia, immediately causing intense reactions among Internet users.

To the rhythm of the hit song ‘Culiquitaca’ by the Dominican merengue singer, Toño Rosario, the beautiful interpreter of ‘Decepciones’ wiggled her hips with flavor, wearing short black shorts and a light white blouse while wearing her long loose hair over their shoulders.

As usual, the protagonist of ‘La Potra Zaina’ did not forget to add a message at the bottom of her publication, where she wrote to her loyal fans: “And to move your body! Kisses!”.

In just a couple of hours, Cristina’s publication captured the attention of a large number of Internet users and so far it has managed to add more than 118 thousand reproductions, in addition to having received about 20 thousand reactions of likes in the shape of a little heart Red.

