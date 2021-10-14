Audrey Tautou or Amelie

2021-10-14 06:29:43 / web.radiorebelde@icrt.cu / Gladys Ramos Leal



Photos: Internet

When the French film was shown in 2002 Amelie at the Riviera cinema as part of the French Film Festival in Cuba, Cuban movie enthusiasts feared we would not fit in the spacious rooms.

Five Oscar award nominations endorse this film starring the very slim Audrey Tautou, who earned the BAFTA Award, the Lumiere, as a mischievous young woman, plus infinite nominations for other important accolades.

At the age of 23, she had already won the César Award for Best New Actress with Venus, Institute of Beauty. Now, she is one of the most popular performers in her country.









In 2006 he caught the attention of American cinema and starred alongside Tom Hanks The Da Vinci Code. Three years later she became the fashion designer Coco Chanel, which earned him BAFTA and César nominations, as well as being the promotional image of the precious perfume ever since.

Another of his most viewed movies is A delusion of luxury, where he shares roles with the also known Gad Elmaleh, in this sitcom.

Since September 2006 Audrey Tautou has been a member of the Hollywood Academy of Arts and Letters.

Also among his successes is the trilogy by director Cédric Klapisch (2002, 2005, 2013).

In 2015 the highly awarded animated The ghost boy he counted on his voice.