Ariana Grande cries on ‘The Voice’

By Sonia Gupta
    Ariana Grande has always been an inspiration, but now she is in a moment where we see her shine more than ever. His songs continue to be the soundtrack to many of our ‘stories’, the relationship he has with Dalton Gomez is so ‘goals’ that we die of love, and the rest of his professional projects are so friendly that we do not lose track of them. For example, he’s now a ‘coach’ on ‘The Voice’ and he’s giving us great moments.

    It is true that, although it is a program that keeps emotions on the surface in each performance (surely you have also been hooked at some point in your life to the Spanish edition, friend), there are moments of downturn, like when There is no choice but to eliminate a contestant who deserved to follow, something that happened to Ariana yesterday and that has made her cry. OMG!




    The battles on the show began yesterday and the artist had to choose between Katie Rae and Bella DeNapoli, who sang ‘No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)’ by Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer.

    And of course, the choice was so tough that Ari can’t hold back tears. “This song means a lot to me, we sang it in the car together all the time.” And after the typical words of encouragement to both contestants, he went on to say: “I’ve literally been talking to my psychologist about all this.”

    OMG! The singer does not usually hide her feelings in public, but seeing her cry has been ‘heavy’. We are not going to miss one of the programs!

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
