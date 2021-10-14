Anti-cheat support for games like Fortnite and Apex opens the doors of online multiplayer

We have been saying this for more than a couple of years: gaming on Linux is no longer what it used to be and is largely (or mostly) due to Valve’s (not disinterested) efforts. In three years Proton and Steam Play have completely changed the landscape, and currently we have more than 14 thousand games running on Linux.

Those games are about to be joined by a long list of some of the most popular online multiplayer titles, thanks to full and official support for anti-cheat technologies such as EAC (Easy Anti-Cheat) and BattlEye, systems that use video games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends.





When playing on Linux is considered “cheating”



Already in ProtonDB they are optimistic that the “broken” situation of these games will begin to change thanks to the support of EAC

Anyone who has tried to play almost any popular modern online multiplayer game on Linux has found it to be an ordeal. This not usually the fault of the operating system or the game, but something complementary: the anti-cheat system, the one that is there to prevent hacks and cheats, even if they don’t always work …

In fact, it is not uncommon for your account to be suspended for any of these games if you try to play from Linux -if by some miracle you succeed- since the official lack of support for anti-cheat marks you as a potential cheater.

One of the most popular is EAC, Epic Games anti-cheat system, and they just announced full Linux support with the release of their latest SDK. This means that developers can now activate anti-cheat support for Linux via Wine and Proton with just a couple of clicks from Epic’s online developer services website.

Earlier this year, Easy Anti-Cheat for Windows games was made available to all developers for free. Today, we are expanding Linux and Mac support for developers who maintain full native versions of their games for these platforms.





To make it easier for developers to ship their games to all PC platforms, support for the Wine and Proton layers on Linux is included.

Those last two lines are the most important, although it is great that EAC is already compatible with Linux (and Mac) for native games, it is much more remarkable that it also includes compatibility with the Wine and Proton layers in Linux, because there are infinitely more games that can be played in Linux in this way than by having a native version.

It will soon be a reality to play games like Apex Legends, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Division 2, Rust, Rainbow Six Siege, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and more on Linux without problems.

The day after this announcement, the people of BattlEye joined the list offering native support for Linux and Mac, but also for Valve’s new Steam Deck, or what is the same: Proton and Steam Play.

BattlEye has provided native Linux and Mac support for a long time and we can announce that we will also support the upcoming Steam Deck (Proton). This will be done on an opt-in basis with game developers choosing whether they want to allow it or not. – BattlEye (@TheBattlEye) September 24, 2021

The reason when we read these lines seems obvious: the “Valve Swicth“, that is to say, the new portable Steam Deck console that the company announced last July and whose launch is scheduled for next December.





The Steam Deck is surely the straw that broke the camel’s back and pushed the support of these technologies so they’re ready for all players when the console launches. After all, the console will use a custom version of Arch Linux with Steam Play (Proton) so that we can play as if we were on Windows.

You will probably have to wait a little longer for the developers of each game to do their thing and activate support, but it is almost certain that most will, if the Steam Deck turns out to be a commercial success, no one is going to want to leave their game out. from the list of compatible titles, more if you just have to activate an anti-cheat system for it.