Angelina Jolie adds her twist to the easy sweater and midi skirt look

Angelina Jolie we love. Is a great inspiration to the world in the human and in his image. That is why when we saw her latest style we could not believe that a reference like her would have worn a look so easy for a public event. A outfit of basics in which we have all fallen: loose midi skirt and sweater oversize. We feel most represented with your choice of classics that always work and that it is very versatile at halftime and during winter. With some stilettos ‘nude’ like those of Angelina Jolie make an effect of kilometer legs and you get a office look spectacular. With some boots or ankle boots an off-road urban proposal of the most comfortable is achieved. Thanks to footwear, you can wear the winning pair of skirt and sweater following the trends of this autumn / winter 2021 season.

The Lara Croft, Maleficent or Mrs. Smith -in their different roles- that so much admired is also a writer. Carried his flirtatious look for the signing of your new book ‘Know Your Rights and Claim Them’, which took place at the Skylight bookstore in Los Angeles. It was co-written with human rights attorney Geraldine Van Bueren, and aims to give children the knowledge to challenge injustices in a safe way.

@ angelina_jolie4ever

Close and generous, as we are used to seeing her in public, Angelina Jolie signed copies of her complaint book and she went out to greet the fans who were waiting outside to take photos and receive autographs.

Angelina Jolie She is a woman who stands out for her social commitment. He donated one million euros to children affected by the coronavirus crisis and an Instagram account was created solely to open a debate on the crisis in Afghanistan.

@ angelina_jolie4ever







In the sunlight we could see all the elegance that the outfit by Angelina Jolie, so easy to replicate. The white is also an ideal color for fall. Both in coats and jeans it works perfectly as a star garment in the outfits of the last months of the calendar.

In Angelina Jolie’s loose skirt, the ivory color took center stage. The flying fall so flattering the pattern of your garment makes it a wardrobe bottom piece.

@ angelina_jolie4ever

The 46-year-old star tucked part of his gray sweater inside the skirt making volumes that stylized it even more in contrast to the lower part, fitted at the waist. A style jumper coosy it’s an investment in this season’s wardrobe. It gives a lot of play with jeans, dungarees, leather trench coats and everything you can imagine.

Angelina Jolie’s expert trick was that her gray knit sweater oversize had boat neck. He placed it in such a way that one shoulder was exposed. In addition to being the most sensual, she showed her tattoos, which tell the story of your life.

@ angelina_jolie4ever

Angelina Jolie, special envoy of the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said in the presentation of ‘Know Your Rights and Claim Them’ Hopefully your book would remind governments of their commitment to the global treaty that enshrines the civil, social, political and economic rights of the little ones. For her, it is key to commit to childhood so that these children are, over time, “healthy, balanced, safe and stable adults”.

