Amber Heard: how much would the actress earn for Aquaman? | Entertainment

Jean G. Fowler

The interpreter of ‘Mera’ would take a millionaire figure for appearing in a new production

While the production of the second film of Aquaman It is just in the process of being released in 2022, reports begin to emerge about plans for a third installment of the saga, for which Amber heard he would earn a lot of money to ensure his presence.

According to international media, the actress would take around ten million dollars to return for the third Warner Bros. film, news that, although it has not been officially confirmed, would not be a complete surprise due to the success of the first. part and surely, also the second.









Although there is still not much information because Aquaman 2 It is just filming, a continuation of the story could be a reality, but it will also depend on the direction the story takes, starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and, in addition, the agendas of each of the actors at the time.

Detractors of the actress wanted to see her away from the new film of the heir to the throne of Atlantis and even organized to create an online petition for signatures to be replaced after the divorce case with Johnny Depp, however, it was later confirmed that Warner Bros. never planned to take her out of production, as the earnings of more than 148 million 461 thousand 807 million pesos from her debut as “Mera” with Jason Momoa proved to be a good formula on the big screen.

When is Aquaman 2 released?

At the moment, the movie of Aquaman 2 It is scheduled to premiere on December 16, 2022, if plans are not interrupted by force majeure such as covid-19. It will be directed by James Wan, who made the first film and who is back behind the camera to capture the essence of DC superheroes.