Aitana, Camila Cabello and Alejandro Sanz, among those who have congratulated Camilo and Evaluna on their pregnancy | Videoclip | Present

They had been announcing for a few days that new music was coming in October, what they had not said is that it would be accompanied by perhaps one of the most important news of their life. Camilo and Evaluna are pregnant and waiting for the one who will be her first baby.

And they have not needed to say it on social networks, where the news has been confirmed lately. No, they have done more in a big way and they have done it through their latest musical collaboration: Indigo.

And it’s not that the lyrics of the song are very explicit about the subject. Yes, It contains that romanticism that they have always displayed since they are a couple, and that good vibes that only true love can transmit, but it is the images that confirm the happy state in which they are.

The pregnancy test

As they already did with First time, which showed us how their wedding day was and how they shared that special day with their entire family, on this occasion, what we have been taught is that exciting moment when a pregnancy test confirms suspicions They had.

A unique and emotional moment that they wanted to share with their loved ones right away. Thus, in the video, we also see how they communicate the news to their family and friends and they collect the amazement and emotion of those who love them the most.

“And now everything smells and tastes better… LET’S BE DADDIES! We couldn’t wait to share with you the most beautiful news we have received. God chose us to be Indigo’s parents and we feel very fortunate to see them arrive and flourish! We love you and thank you for always being with us at every step. 💙💙💙 The Tribe is growing !! Camilo, Evaluna and Indigo ”, both wrote in their respective networks.









Congratulations arrive

We already have the baby’s name, a genderless name that works the same for a boy or a girl. As expected, the congratulations have not been long in coming.

Camila Cabello: I’m crying.

Alejandro Sanz: ❤️❤️❤️

Aitana: CONGRATULATIONS, how incredible ❤️

Nicki Nicole: I CAN’T BELIEVE THAT BEAUTIFUL I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !! WHAT A THRILL! ❤️❤️❤️

Greeicy: Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaayyyyyyy 🦋

Ana Mena: 😍😍😍

Danna Paola: What a blessing! Infinite light for both and that blessing on the way ❤️ 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Guaynaa: 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳

In just 9 hours they had already exceeded 7 million views of the video on youtube and the great news is well deserved. Undoubtedly, this couple that represents the stamp of happiness and ideal romantic love, enters a new stage of illusion that they will surely continue to share with everyone. The Montaner clan continues to grow.