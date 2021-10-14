“A whole life dedicated to the projection of films” – National Radio

https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/susana-fernachi-cumple-cine.mp3

On Tuesday, October 12, our city celebrated the 43 years of an emblematic space of culture in the Province such as “Cine Teatro Alfa”.









The main events were held in room one from 8 pm.

The renowned actor, Luis Brandoni delivered posthumous reminders to personalities of our environment.

Subsequently, the first film that was seen on the screens of the Alfa cinema, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”, by Steven Spielberg, was screened.

With free and free entry, the Jujeño public gathered; respecting the quota established by the provincial COE.

The activity had the support of the Municipality of San Salvador de Jujuy and the City Council Deliberative.

Susana Cernuschi, Administrator of the Cinema, shared with “VQV”, the emotion of the celebrations lived on Tuesday night.