A Coruña will host a Peter Lindbergh retrospective promoted by Marta Ortega | Radio Coruña

The port of A Coruña will host from next December 4 a retrospective of the work of the legendary fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, the result of the personal commitment of Marta Ortega, friend of the artist and a faithful admirer of his work, in which four decades of images in which she immortalized some of the most famous women in the world of fashion and cinema.

With more than 150 images taken between 1980 and 2019, including Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Nicole Kidman, Charlotte Rampling and Uma Thurman, this exhibition titled “Peter Lindbergh: Untold Stories” and promoted by the daughter of the founder of Inditex, Amancio Ortega, intends to bring first-rate cultural events to A Coruña and, at the same time, show the world the great cultural wealth of Galicia.

“Peter and Galicia share many similarities, wild nature, natural beauty and that human warmth that makes us feel alive,” says Marta Ortega in the preview of the retrospective, in which she recognizes that it is “a privilege to be able to bring them together.”

“And it is something that I do with the sole purpose that Coruñeses, Galicians, Spaniards and travelers from any part of the world who visit this wonderful land, can enjoy free of charge this exquisite exhibition that Peter prepared down to the last detail before his untimely death, “he adds.

Curated by Peter Lindbergh himself (Leszno, Poland, 1944) shortly before his death in 2019 and with the collaboration of the Lindbergh Foundation, directed by Benjamin Lindbergh, son of the photographer, this retrospective will open on December 4 and will be the first time it is presented in Spain.









The photographer’s son recalled in the same preview of the show that, when his father visited A Coruña in 2018, the connection between the port city and its aesthetics “resonated immediately.”

A converted industrial warehouse in the port will host the exhibition until February 28, 2022, in an architectural intervention directed by Elsa Urquijo that will also be a novelty in the city.

The exhibition is accompanied by a special edition of Taschen’s book “Untold Stories”. A new book, “Raw Beauty”, gathers interviews and images of some of Lindbergh’s best-known characters, such as Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Penelope Cruz and Rosalía, gathered to celebrate their lives, as well as essays by some of the famous figures creatives who have made Galicia their home, such as photographer Nick Knight and architect David Chipperfield.

Lindbergh’s work has been exhibited in solo and group shows around the world, most recently The Unknown, Ullens Center for Contemporary Art, Beijing (2011); Fotomuseum, Antwerp (2011-12); Berlin, Maison de la Photographie, Lille, France (2013); The Unknown and Images of Women, HDLU Museum, Zagreb, Croatia (2014); and Peter Lindbergh / Garry Winogrand: Women in the Street, NRW-Forum Düsseldorf (2017).