5 things the new ‘Imposters’ mode is doing wrong

The new game mode inspired by Among Us that has come to Fortnite It is driving players crazy, this new mode is undoubtedly very fun if you have the necessary friends to fill a game, otherwise the game can become boring or even repetitive on some occasions, but what if I tell you 5 things that the new game mode is doing wrong compared to Among us.

Very large map: It seems that some players were lost between the paths of life within the new Fortnite mode, as a result of this, players have begun to raise their voices comparing this mode with Among us where the map is somewhat reduced and the spaces are smaller. The map is a bit big and this can be a bit tiring, especially when we have to run downtown to report a kill.

Very slow tasks: Tasks such as “Order something” and “Transport” are usually quite tedious and slow tasks, this can annoy many players who do not want to be victims of the enemies, on the other hand: Among us, tasks usually do not take more than 5 seconds.









Very easy to kill without a trace: If you have played Among Us you will understand this point perfectly, Fortnite players can select at any time to transform all players into bananas, this complicates 100% detecting the enemy and winning the game, instead in Among us you can’t do this, which makes it easy to identify imposters.

Do tasks as an imposter: Being able to do tasks as an Imposter makes it even more difficult to find the enemy when you are an Agent, many complain that being able to have control over all activities even being an Imposter, makes it excessively difficult to achieve a victory as an Agent.

Don’t control voice chat according to the game: This could annoy anyone, the voice chat is kept completely open during the game, this can allow the player who has died to reveal the identity of the enemy, in addition, there are no private channels between Imposters and Agents.