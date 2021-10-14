3 blockbuster movies to watch on Netflix

Attention, lovers of pochoclero and box office cinema: today we have three recommendations for you, which you can find and enjoy on the platform of Netflix.

Django Unchained

2012 – Dir: Quentin Tarantino

Southern States of North America. A few years before the Civil War. The atmosphere begins to be heated between the supporters of the abolition of slavery and the defenders of maintaining their rights over black men and women. In the midst of this tense social situation, a slave named Django (Jamie Foxx) has been separated from his wife Broomhilda (Kerry Washington) and his greatest hope in life is to be able to one day be free so he can go find her and be reunited with she.

The woman is in the hands of the evil Calvin Candie (Leonardo Dicaprio), a pimp and cruel slave owner. With a past full of trauma and pain, Django sees his chance when a German doctor turned bounty hunter, Dr. King Schultz (Christoph Waltz), takes him under his wing to help him find the trail of two of the other killers. wanted in the region.

Wrath of the Titans

2010 – Dir: Louis Leterrier









Wrath of the Titans is the film adaptation of the myth of Perseus (Sam worthington), son of the god Zeus (Liam Neeson). Perseus was born as a god but was raised as a man. This one, being a child, and his mother Danae (Tine stapelfeldt) are locked in a trunk, by Perseus’ grandfather, and thrown into the sea. With great difficulty, they reach the island of Serifos, where the protagonist grows up and becomes an adult. There, Perseus will have to face and defeat his harsh destiny.

Sherlock Holmes

2009 – Dir: Guy Ritchie

Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.) and his inseparable research partner, Dr. John Watson (Jude Law) manage to avoid in time the blood ritual of a young woman at the hands of Lord Henry Blackwood (Mark Strong). After arresting him, he receives the highest sentence that can be assigned to a prisoner: the passage by hanging.

Before the trial begins, Blackwood asks Sherlock to stop by his cell to warn him that his death will only be the beginning of a new era, where the death of three more people will make London change completely.

Soon, Blackwood dies before the eyes of all the Lords and his passing is certified by Dr. Watson. However, the news that the Lord has risen is echoed in society after finding the tomb in which it was destroyed from within, and the gravedigger in shock after seeing the murderer walking among the graves.