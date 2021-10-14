2021 Birthday event in Fortnite: how to complete the missions and their rewards

On September 24, 2021, the event of the 2021 Birthday from Fortnite, which brought with it new missions with exclusive rewards. This event belongs to the Season 8 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2. In this section of our complete guide from Fortnite Battle Royale we help you overcome challenges of the 4th Birthday:

Fortnite Season 8: 2021 Birthday missions

General missions

Complete a Birthday Mission (0/1) – Reward: Cake Tip Gathering Tool

Complete two birthday missions (0/2) – Reward: Backpacking accessory Q4r4 me?

Complete three birthday missions (0/3) – Reward: Emoticon 4? Brilliant!

Specific missions

The 2021 Birthday missions they are very easy to complete. Yes, they are from Limited time: we will have to complete them until Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 08:00 a.m. CEST.

Complete birthday missions

Free rewards from the 2021 Birthday event; we get them by completing the missions

By complete any three missions from the 2021 Birthday event from Fortnite, we will get, like rewards, the following objects:

Backpacking accessory P4r4 me?

Cake Tip Pickup Tool

Emoticon 4? Brilliant!

Throw birthday presents

What this mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must find a total of four gifts (appear randomly on the ground), pick them up, and throw them to unfold.

Consume birthday cakes in different games

What this mission asks us to do is the following: in four different games of any game mode, we must consume at least one portion of birthday cake per game. Birthday cake slices appear around the huge cakes in the following locations on the map:









2021 Birthday birthday cake locations in Fortnite

Sandy Cliffs – At the main entrance of the NOMS grocery store, next to the reset van.

– At the main entrance of the NOMS grocery store, next to the reset van. Angry Accumulations : at the main entrance of building number 2, in the car parks in the area.

: at the main entrance of building number 2, in the car parks in the area. Afflicted Alameda : at the north entrance of the large wooden building in the north of the area.

: at the north entrance of the large wooden building in the north of the area. Sleeping Pools : at the only road entrance to the area, to the northeast.

: at the only road entrance to the area, to the northeast. Calígine field : a little further north of the water source, in the eastern part of the area.

: a little further north of the water source, in the eastern part of the area. Coral Castle : a little south of the central building.

: a little south of the central building. Commerce City : in the parking lots on the east side.

: in the parking lots on the east side. Skull Citadel : in the hut area to the west.

: in the hut area to the west. Believer Coast : to the northwest of the parking lots in the west of the area.

: to the northwest of the parking lots in the west of the area. Current Crops : southwest of the house in the northeast of the area.

: southwest of the house in the northeast of the area. Lodosa Lagoon : in the car parks.

: in the car parks. Filthy Docks : near the center of the area, south of one of the northernmost buildings.

: near the center of the area, south of one of the northernmost buildings. Pleasant Park : in the center of the area, between the soccer field and the wooden roofed area.

: in the center of the area, between the soccer field and the wooden roofed area. Spiteful Corner : at the gas station.

: at the gas station. Sacred hedges: a little south of the main entrance of the garden store in the center of the area.

The pieces of cake allow us to recover health and / or shield, so that, To be able to consume them, we will have to have less than 100 points of life and 100 points of shield at once.

Dance in front of cakes

What this mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we should use any gesture or dance near four birthday cakes. Birthday cakes are found in the following locations on the map:

2021 Birthday birthday cake locations in Fortnite

Keep in mind that If we consume a piece of cake before dancing, this causes a bug to appear that prevents us from telling us to dance near a cake concrete. In other words: dance first, and eat cake later.