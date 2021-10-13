Year of the Griffin in Hearthstone and the biggest changes in its history

BlizzCon 2021 will not be forgotten by many. For the general public for being the first exclusively and only online due to the COVID-19 crisis, but for HearthStone lovers especially it will be remembered for bringing the year of the tap to the card game and the biggest changes implemented in its 6 years of life.

Year of the Griffin kicks off in Hearthstone with the biggest changes in its history

As every year, since the expansion rotations were implemented in the game, at this time the sets that will remain in the standard mode of the game are established. The expansions of the last year and those that are added in the current one remain, but this new year is very special because in addition to the expected expansions, they are accompanied by multiple changes. The most significant is the complete rotation of the basic and classic set of the game. The cards you receive when you complete the character tutorials and the ones you unlock with each hero as you advance levels, as well as those you get with the basic game packs. When that happens, all those cards will become part of the wild set and will be replaced by another 235 cards selected for the new year. Of those 235 a total of 29 will be new. The breakdown is as follows:

Breakdown of the Essential set: 88 cards return from the classic (54 class and 34 neutral).

54 cards return from basic (41 from class and 13 neutral).

55 cards come back from the wild (36 from class and 19 neutral).

4 cards return from Ashes of Outland (4 Demon Hunter class cards).

4 cards return from Demon Hunter Initiate.

1 card returns from the Hall of Fame (Shadowform).

29 new cards (20 class and 9 neutral).

As up to now, all the cards will be unlockable up to level 10 of each class, and the neutrals are unlocked in functions to the sum of all the class levels together until reaching 60. Their golden versions are obtained with achievements. If you currently have everything unlocked, you will receive the entire set completely free, including the new cards. This set is renamed the essential set and is intended to be renewed each year. All the cards that are not part of the essential set will be part of a new set called old where they will also find the many of the current cards of the hall of fame. Here you have some of the cards that we will see again in standard, as well as the reissues of three mythical dragons.

And of the 29 new ones, five of them have already been shown:









However, the classic format was born. A game format with the 240 original cards of the game as they arrived, without any change, so that the most veteran remembers the beginnings of the game and new players try what the game was like in its first year with absurdly strong cards with Leeroy Jenkins at cost 4 mana. Everything is summarized and perfectly explained in the following image, but in case there are any more questions about it, I leave you here the link to the official website.

Relive the old-school experience of Hearthstone! ⏳ The brand new format, Classic, brings it back to 2014 when Hearthstone first launched with its original set of cards – fully supported with ranks and rewards! pic.twitter.com/pAzf8JnGS3 – Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) February 19, 2021

But this does not end here. The shadow of the year of the griffin is much longer and more extensive. We also have the first of the expansions called Forged In The Barrens, a new game mode called Mercenaries and with its own book of heroes. Stay tuned to the following post so as not to lose detail of everything.