Which famous movie producer will take over Fortnite movie? This is what is known | videogames | cinema | revtli | ANSWERS

Fortnite It’s one of the games most popular in the world. And, one of the reasons why it has millions of followers is that the creators of this video game are always thinking of surprising and satisfying their players.

Now, it has transpired that the famous game could have a movie and that, even, it is already being worked on. Next, we tell you all the details you should know.

According to The Information, Epic Games would be behind an entertainment division focused on the production of audiovisual content. According to sources close to the company, “the division could develop projects that would include a movie based on Fortnite.”









In addition, it is known that Epic has hired several directors of Lucasfilm among which is Jason McGatlin, producer and head of the Physical Productions division of the company created by George Lucas and who is currently in charge of Special Projects in the company.

Just as Netflix, the most popular streaming of the moment, has entered the world of video games, Epic Games plans to do the opposite. As expected, fans have shown their approval on various social networks.

