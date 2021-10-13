Where is the drop off point to receive a message from Marigold in Fortnite Season 7?

One of the challenges/missions of the Week 13 of the Season 7 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to receive a message from Marigold at delivery point. East challenge/mission from Fortnite is named “receives the message from Marigold at the delivery point“. In this section of our complete guide from Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you where is the delivery point to receive the message from Marigold:

Fortnite Season 7: where is the delivery point to receive Marigold’s message?

What this mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of any game mode, we must receive the message from Marigold at the delivery point. The delivery point is at Primitive Swamp:









Delivery point location to receive the Marigold message

Marigold’s message delivery point looks like a cut tree trunk with a hatch just above. Its appearance is unmistakable; It is the only object of this type in the vicinity. It is located a little further north of the lake in Pantano Primitivo:

This is what the delivery point looks like

As you already know, To interact with the delivery point and receive Marigold’s message to complete this challenge, we must get close enough to him and hold down the corresponding button or key for a while, depending on the platform on which we are playing Fortnite Battle Royale:

We interact with the delivery point

Marigold’s message delivery point glows blue and emits a very distinctive sound, the same as all other mission “active objects” we can interact with. These two factors will help us to locate it within the Primitive Swamp. Interacting with this object we will complete this mission. As soon as we have interacted with it, the challenge progress marker should appear on the screen to mark it as completed.