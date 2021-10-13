Where are the coins to place in Fortnite Season 7?

One of the challenges/missions from Free guy of the Season 7 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to place coins all over the island. East challenge/mission from Fortnite it’s called, conveniently, “place coins on the map“. In this section of our complete guide from Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you where are the coins to place:

Fortnite Season 7: where are the coins to place?

What this mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must place a total of three coins. These are their locations:

Free Guy ATM locations

Sandy Cliffs : northeast of the clock tower, on the sidewalk.

: northeast of the clock tower, on the sidewalk. Sleeping Pools : West street, on the corner next to the streetlight.

: West street, on the corner next to the streetlight. Calígine field : in the eastern part, near the source.

: in the eastern part, near the source. Commerce City : next to the bus stop, in the parking area on the east side.

: next to the bus stop, in the parking area on the east side. Believer Coast – There is a coin in the southeast corner of the exterior of the tallest building in the area. There is another coin at the entrance to the wooden boardwalk.

– There is a coin in the southeast corner of the exterior of the tallest building in the area. There is another coin at the entrance to the wooden boardwalk. Filthy Docks – South of the northernmost building in the area.

– South of the northernmost building in the area. Pleasant Park : there is a coin in the southeast corner. There is another coin between the gas station and the house to the northeast, on the street.

: there is a coin in the southeast corner. There is another coin between the gas station and the house to the northeast, on the street. Sacred seedbed– In the northwest corner of the garden store exterior in the center of the area.

To place a coin, just get closer to its silhouette and interact with it:









We put a coin

Keep in mind that, To start this mission, we must first have interacted with any Free Guy cashier which are in the following locations:

On Sandy Cliffs , in the building to the east as soon as you get to the area through the road entrance.

, in the building to the east as soon as you get to the area through the road entrance. On Afflicted Alameda , in the easternmost large wooden building.

, in the easternmost large wooden building. On Calígine field , in the building to the northeast.

, in the building to the northeast. On Engaged Reels , in the largest wooden building to the east.

, in the largest wooden building to the east. On Commerce City , in the shopping area on the east side.

, in the shopping area on the east side. On Believer Coast , north of the tallest building.

, north of the tallest building. On The orchard , inside the market building.

, inside the market building. On Filthy Docks , in one of the buildings near the entrance to the area.

, in one of the buildings near the entrance to the area. On Sticky Swamp , at the sorbet bar.

, at the sorbet bar. Gas station north of Sleeping Pools .

. Gas station west of Angry Accumulations .

. Gas station west of Sacred seedbed .

. Gas station Sleeping Pools .

. Gas station Believer Coast .

. Gas station Pleasant Park.