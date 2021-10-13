This is the Agarratron in Fortnite: where to find it and what it is for

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the Agarratron to Fortnite Battle Royale. It is a new weapon of the Season 7 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2. In this section of our complete guide from Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you where to find the Agarratron, and what is it for:

Fortnite: this is the Agarratron

At 11:00 a.m. CEST on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, Grabbers were enabled in Fortnite Battle Royale. It is a new weapon that we can find randomly in normal chests, in abductor saucers, or in the mothership. Chance plays a very important factor here.

We found a Agarratron

The Agarratron is a gravity weapon that allows us to use elements of the stage as projectiles to attract them and later launch them to cause harm. The damage we inflict depends entirely on several factors:









We pick up a car with the Agarratron

The size of the objects used as a projectile. The bigger they are, the more damage they will do .

used as a projectile. . The material from which they are made the objects. Objects made of metal cause more damage, while wooden objects do the least damage. Stone objects deal intermediate damage.

We threw the car to an IO Guard

The Agarratron has a couple of extra features, aside from the obvious. Attracting huge objects can be used to create a makeshift shield with which, for example, to protect ourselves from enemy attacks (while the object continues to have health), or advance to a fortified position and press to the other players.

Grapple statistics in Fortnite

Too allows us to collect distant objects to bring them closer to our position and obtain them.

We grab a distant weapon and bring it closer to our position

Last but not least, The Grapple can also pick up explosives that we can throw at the enemy again, such as hand grenades or rocket launcher rockets.. This can surprise enemy players who tend to spam grenades. Take this into account yourselves; If you see an enemy with a Grapple, it may not be a good idea to throw explosives like hand grenades at them or shoot them with the rocket launcher, since they will be able to return them to us.