This is Jennifer Aniston’s ideal man

Jennifer Aniston is ready to fall in love again. And in the last hours he surprised everyone when he revealed the details of what his ideal man would be like.

Aniston was married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux and had painful breakups with both of them. But now she assured that she is over it: “I think I’m ready to share with someone else. I didn’t want to do it for a long time. I really loved being my own woman without being part of a couple. I’ve always been in a relationship since I was 20 years old, so there was something really nice about taking the time to choose. “









“There is no one important on the radar yet,” he added in an interview with the Lunch with Bruce podcast. “People don’t get close to people anymore. This is rare. The first kiss is quite important. That, and also the ease with which the conversation flows the first time, ”he added.

Finally, he gave details of what his ideal man would be like: “Confidence, but not arrogance. Humor, please, I beg of you. I like that you are generous and kind to people. Fitness is important, but it is not just how you look but how you feel. In my case, I want to stay here for a long time and I don’t want to be prostrate at 80 years old. “