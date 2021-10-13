This is how Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner changed 13 years after the recording of Twilight | PHOTOS

It was 13 years since the premiere of the first film in the Twilight saga, a cult youth film that was the first showcase where we could see Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, two acting talents who at that time were aiming for the heights of stardom in Hollywood, but today they live different realities.

After the saga, the first to receive his great opportunity as a protagonist was Robert Pattinson in the drama “Agua Para Elefantes” where he played a circus man and put himself in the eyes of the great directors of the industry who directed their careers in films like “Tenet” by Christopher Nolan and “El Faro” by Robert Eggers.

Taylor Lautner For his part, he gained weight but regained the form he had lost, which made him the target of criticism for the excess weight with which he was seen. He currently lives in Los Angeles with the life of a superstar and is still waiting for the role that will bring his acting career back to the top.

Although Taylor He has not made any successful films in recent times, he has a large fandom that exceeds 6 million followers on Instagram, so he continues to be a target of brands and advertising.

This is what they look like 13 years after the recording of Twilight:

Today, luck continues to smile at Robert Pattinson in acting, then, he will be in charge of bringing to the big screen Batman, in the new film that DC will release about the batman next year. Robert will play the millionaire Bruce Wayne and he himself accepts that it will be the most difficult interpretation of his career since he subjected his body to a strict diet and training regime to achieve the muscle tone that Batman requires, it will be one of the most anticipated films of 2022 .









The batman will give a glimpse of the early years of the Gotham City hero in the bat mantle, so Robert Pattinson fHe was the perfect candidate to bring the Dark Knight to life in what is presumed to be a new saga.

Taylor Lautner had a participation in “Son Como Niños 2” by Adam Sandler but after that singular performance he did not have an interesting role again until Adam again trusted him and gave him a place in “The 6 Ridiculous” of Netflix but, he did not have the expected effect on your career.

Even so, Taylor maintains a reputation as a tough guy and big brands in the fashion world ask for his services as an influencer and model, which helped him maintain his lifestyle in California where he is still a superstar.