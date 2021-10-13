The Voice USA season 21 on NBC with Ariana Grande summary of Monday’s concerts | La Voz USA chapter 7 | hulu | usa | uses | streaming | schedules for latin america | united states | mx | Mexico | lbposting | TVMAS

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande will search for America’s new best voice on the 21st edition of America’s biggest TV talent show.
Check out all about The Voice’s October 11 show here.
Jeremy stays with Team Kelly!
There was applause!
Ariana decides to keep David’s voice, getting her pass to the next stage.
What a nice presentation!
What voice was Blake left with?
What a great presentation!
Team Kelly has it tough. What voice will it stay with?
Team Ariana comes out with everything to its presentation
Both participants gave it their all in their presentations, but Ariana Grande decides to keep the voice of Katie Rae. The surprise? He decides to also save the voice of Bella DeNapoli.
These Battles are burning!
THE VOICE: COACHES
Carson Daly is the host of the 21st edition of “The Voice”, a program that in its past editions has included well-known entertainment figures as ‘trainers’ on the jury. Among them have been: Gwen Stefani, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and Usher.
Other legal options for streaming
some free, but also only with VPN are:
- Peacock (with its free trial version)
- Hulu (with its free trial version): This form is one of the ways to follow live streaming content legally. Available in the United States, it allows a free one-week trial of Hulu + Live TV. To see it in Latin America, you would have to use VPN.
- Fubo TV (with its free trial version)
- Sling TV (at a cost of $ 10 per month per subscription)
- USTVGO (once the VPN is configured in the USA, you can watch live TV channels like NBC)
THE VOICE: WHERE TO SEE IT ON STREAMING?
“The Voice” can be followed by cable through the NBC signal, but if you want to see it from Latin America you will have to wait for the premiere on the official channel, Sony, which has not yet announced when it will broadcast. In any case, to follow it by streaming, from the region you can connect to the official live broadcast from the website of said television station, but you will have to create an account and use a VPN to change your geolocation. The chapters are put on the web at the end of the TV broadcast. You can see them at this link www.nbc.com.
These are the times to follow every night “The Voice”, season 21, if you are outside the United States:
- Peru: 7 pm
- Chile: 9 pm
- Argentina: 9 pm
- Brazil: 9 pm
- Panama: 7 pm
- Uruguay: 9 pm
- Venezuela: 8 pm
- Colombia: 7 pm
- Ecuador: 7 pm
- Mexico: 7 pm
- Bolivia: 8 pm
The battles phase arrives with everything!
THE VOICE: WHEN IS EPISODES 7 AND 8 RELEASED?
Episodes 5 and 6 can be seen on October 11 and 12 via NBC.
THE VOICE: WHEN WILL THE FINAL GALA BE?
This season 21 will accompany us until approximately mid-December, when the final gala will be held live to choose a single voice.
THE VOICE: WHAT IS THE PRIZE?
Season 21 of “The Voice” finally premiered on the night of Monday the 20th to put some of the best voices in the United States on our radar in search of a winner who will win a prize of $ 100,000 in cash, as well as a record deal.