The shocking paranormal experience that Keanu Reeves lived in his childhood

Keanu reeves has won the affection of the public thanks to his masterful performance in countless productions. Without a doubt, the film that catapulted the actor to fame was “The Matrix”, released in 1999. In this film Reeves Ov had a leading role, the man performed perfectly, making the film a box office success that attracted positive reviews.

The actor’s life has not been entirely easy, since his mother married several times generating that Keanu reeves I had a rather nomadic childhood. This led to the artist attending four secondary schools in five years, including the Etobicoke School of the Arts, from which he was expelled. While his grandparents, sisters, and babysitters cared for him, Reeves He grew up primarily in the Yorkville neighborhood of Toronto, Canada.

Despite being a hero in ” The Matrix“, it seems that Keanu reeves He also has his own fears, as in an interview he was asked whether he had ever had a paranormal experience in his life. It was there that the actor related a surprising fact when he said: “Yes, it happened to me when I was little in New York. It was cool. I was like five or six years old, we were in a new apartment. We had just returned from Australia and my nanny was in the room, I was sitting looking towards the door, when suddenly we saw a floating gabardine jacket appear at the door, without head, legs, or body, only the raincoat and then it disappeared ” .

Reeves He continued narrating: “I kept thinking it was something interesting. I turn to see my nana and she is with that face, eyes and mouth open in amazement, then I understood that what I saw was real. Was it a flying raincoat or a ghost? ” The way the actor told his story made the audience present at the place laugh at the scare reaction of his nanny and the perfect imitation of the actor. What puzzles Keanu is that it really happened and to this day he can not find the explanation.

