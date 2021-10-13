The Rock replaces Johnny Deep as Jack Sparrow

The Rock continues to sound for major roles in Hollywood. Now he sounds to replace Johnny Deep as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Pirates of the Caribbean: the Rock could replace Johnny Deep as Jack Sparrow

After his breakup with Amber Heard Johnny Deep was almost completely canceled by Disney. The accusations of mistreatment between the two parties caused the relationship between the actor and the Disney company, which owns the rights to Pirates of the Caribbean, to deteriorate. It appears that the two parties are not going to reconcile, and Disney is already looking for a top-notch replacement to play Captain Jack Sparrow.

Rumors indicate that The Rock could be the big star who would replace Johnny Deep as Jack Sparrow in the franchise. Disney needs the biggest star possible so fans don’t go crazy seeing Johnny Deep’s absence in the next movie in the series, and there’s no bigger star in Hollywood right now than Dwayne Johnson. It is believed that he is the only one who can put out the fire that there is right now on this subject. Pirates of the Caribbean fans attacked the company hard after they announced Johnny Deep’s departure from the franchise.









Would you like to see The Rock as Jack Sparrow?

