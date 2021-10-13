The parade sweeps, Secret Story record, Matt Damon vs Verd

Wednesday, October 13, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
The celebrations for the 2021 National Holiday Day reached a 40% share. Carlos Sobera signed his best data, Ana Tramel did not go back. Alberto Chicote, on his line. Unusual fact of Pasapalabra.

DABIZ MUOZ WITH MOTORCYCLES
Great data for the broadcast of the parade of the Armed Forces on the occasion of the National holiday this Tuesday. After the austere act of last year due to the Covid that scored 22.2%, this time it rose to 39.6% and was followed by 2,057,000 viewers in The 1. It was even up 1.2 points compared to the 2019 parade data.

Regarding the prime time, the absolute leader was Telecinco with Secret Story: countdown. Record for the gala hosted by Carlos Sobera which rose with 15.5%. 1,537,000 reality fans watched the euphoric celebration of Cristina Porta and Luca onestini being saved from the nomination.

In Antena 3, Dabiz Munoz visited The Hormiguero accompanied by 2,317,000 spectators. The program of Pablo Motos signed 15.2%. After, Innocent regained some of the bellows lost the night before and scored 11.6% with 1,195,000 fans.

Jason bourne, the blockbuster with Matt Damon from Four, achieved the third place with 7.1% and 651,000 followers. On The sixth, Alberto Chicote analyzed food delivery in Are you going to eat it? accompanied by 792,000 people and achieved 6.3% of Compartir.

Ana Tramel. The game, with Maribel verdu it did not exceed 6% in its chapter titled The blood. The series was followed by 780,000 viewers. After, Command Actuality dedicated to mental health interested 3.4% of the audience.

In the afternoon, holiday, cinema on most channels. Led Antenna 3 with The only survivor that interested 13.1%, 1,329,000 viewers. After, Pass word signed an unusual 17% with 2,070,000 followers.

On The 1, the classic Giants scored 9.1% with 923,000 people. Telecinco kept up Save me which dropped to 12.2% with 1,224,000 fans.

Antena 3 News 2 it was the most watched news space of the day with 2,852,000 viewers and 19.7%. At noon, Sandra blow, with Antena 3 News 1, signed 21% with 2,227,000 followers.

