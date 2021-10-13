The controversial comedian Sacha Baron Cohen turns 50 – Zócalo newspaper

Mexico City.- His characters have become international references in comedy, as it is unlikely that someone does not know Borat, Brüno or Ali G. They are all creation of Sacha Baron Cohen, a quirky British actor and comedian who is much more than meets the eye.

Today, as the controversial actor turns 50, it is a good time to recap a bit of his life and work, his relationship with his wife, his iconic characters and a selection of the dramatic and lesser-known roles in his career, the Which show that with him, he is not only an offensive and talkative being.

Sacha Noam Baron Cohen, British actor, comedian, screenwriter and producer, was born on October 13, 1971 in Hammersmith, England and was raised on the basis of the Jewish religion. He is the second of three sons of Daniela naomi weiser and Gerald Baron Cohen.

Sacha attended the Christ’s College, University of Cambridge, where he graduated from a history degree and wrote a speech on the influence of Judaism on the American Civil Rights Movement, with an emphasis on the murders of James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner in Mississippi in 1964.

During his stay in Cambridge he performed with the Cambridge University Amateur Dramatic Club university group, and also participated in some works of the TJewish Theater Habonim Dror.

In 1998 he began working in comedy and created the character of Ali G for the British television show The Eleven O’Clock Show.









Two years later he launched Da Ali G Show, where he creates more characters, among them Bruno and Borat; the latter was acclaimed by critics and the public. Due to the great success, in a short time he takes his characters to the big screen with the film Ali G Anda Loose.

The actor has presented the musical awards twice MTV Europe: the first time in 2001, in Germany, as Ali G, and in 2005, as Borat, in Portugal.

In 2006, he participated in the tape Ricky bobby: Crazy About Speed ​​and a year later in Sweeney Todd, starring Johnny Depp, in which he played Pirelli, a rival barber.

In 2011, she made an appearance in Madonna’s video of the issue. Music, where he reinterprets Ali G, in this case as the chauffeur driving his limousine.

That same year he appeared in Hugo’s invention. Later, in 2012, he acted in the film El Dictador and in the musical Los Miserables; the latter alongside Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Russell Crowe, Amanda Seyfried and Helena Bonham Carter.

In 2016, he appeared in the production of Disney Alice Through the Looking Glass, where he plays Tiempo, opposite Mia Wasikowska, Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter and Anne Hathaway.

In 2020, he starred in Aaron Sorkin’s film The Chicago 7 Trial, alongside Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mark Rylance, and Michael Keaton. For this film, nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture, the actor aspired to a Golden Globe for one of his first dramatic roles.

He also lent his voice for the animated saga of Madagascar (2005-2012), where he played the character of the King Julien.