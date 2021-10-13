The challenges Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have faced caring for their daughters during the pandemic

Ryan gosling is one of the celebrities who prefers to keep his family out of the spotlight, but in an interview, the protagonist of ‘La La Land’ revealed some details about their daughters and the experience they lived in the pandemic.

The actor, who shares two little ones with Eva mendes, it opened with GQ about her family life and living together at home during her quarantine while attending an event in Los Angeles for her collaboration with Tag heuer.

‘Our daughters are small, so it was a difficult time for them to be separated from other children and not be able to see family, friends and acquaintances. So we did our best to keep them entertained. ‘ Ryan gosling.

“I think Eva and I have been more quarantined than we have in our entire career,” added the 40-year-old heartthrob.









Ryan and eva, have been together for many years, raising their two daughters, Esmeralda Amanda Gosling, seven and Amanda lee gosling, of five. The actor said that in the period when he was with the little ones at home, the parents had to do “interesting bedtime stories with sounds.”

This is how Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes met

The actors met on the set of the movie ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ in 2011, and from there they have been together. They have always been private with their daughters, making sure they stay away from social media.