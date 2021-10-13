Wednesday, October 13, 2021
The arrival of Aloy, the protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn, to Fortnite with her own skin (updated) is filtered

Updated 15: 00h: Shortly after the leaks occurred, it was officially confirmed on the PlayStation blog that Aloy and her respective pack will arrive on April 15.

More and more characters from other video games who join the action of Fortnite battles. The last to arrive at the Epic Games Battle Royale has been Lara Croft in Season 6, but before that we have also seen Ryu, Chun-Li, Kratos, the Master Chief and it seems that the next one who will travel to the island will be Aloy, the protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn.

For the moment the announcement of its incorporation into the game has not been officially produced. However, some specialized accounts in finding leaks of Fortnite They have published images like the one you have heading the news (the loading screen that they would give together with the character) or just below, with which it is clear that it is only a matter of time before we have the opportunity to select Aloy.




What it's like to play Fortnite on PS5

In addition to having its own skin, it also he will have his spear to attack melee or his own hang glider at the time of jumping off the bus. Along with all this will come a new firearm, an accessory for the backpack or also a new gesture, so if it becomes a reality, a complete pack is coming.

According to the pictures, all of it would be available as of Chapter 2 of Season 6, but it is also pending to find out if Aloy’s arrival will be exclusive to Sony consoles or on the contrary it will be possible to select her in all versions of Fortnite.

