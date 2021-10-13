Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Superman announced to arrive at Fornite

By Vimal Kumar
The famous DC superhero, Superman, will come to the popular game Fornite, where the son of Krypton can be used as character for the games.

By completing the missions of the Battle Pass, you will unlock different objects to become Superman, like the Attire “Clark Kent“And the” Secret Identity “Gesture, with which Clark Kent transforms into Superman.

These items can also be obtained by completing missions:




  • “Call to action” emoticon
  • Spray “Superman Shield”
  • Retro backpack “The Daily Planet”
  • Retro backpack “Superman cape”
  • Glider “Cloak of Kal-El”
  • Banner “Superman”
  • Loading Screen “Last Son of Krypton”
  • Peak “Reaper of Solitude”
  • As well as Clark Kent’s “Shadow” Variant that transforms into Superman’s “Shadow” variant.
  • Among others

Superman joins the different comic and movie characters that come to Fornite, which can be used in authentic battles of madness.

