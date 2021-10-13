What is left of the world if we can no longer trust even peanut butter? Today I invite you to know this story worthy of being starring Tom Hanks and directed by Spielberg: A couple sell nuclear submarine secrets on peanut butter sandwiches, and has ended up being arrested. In packets of gum or inside these sandwiches, they delivered the SD cards with the data that their customers demanded.

Secrets, espionage … and peanut butter

The story has come to light after last Saturday the FBI arrested our protagonists: a married couple residing in Annapolis, Maryland, who had been selling secrets of American nuclear submarines for a year. Your customer? It seems like a foreign power that has not transcended. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were busy transferring data onto an SD card that traveled hidden in peanut butter sandwiches or gum packets.

How do they get the information? You may be wondering (well, I’m sure you are asking yourself a lot of questions right now, but one of them is surely this). Well, it turns out that Jonathan Toebbe is nothing more and nothing less than nuclear engineer in the United States Navy, and actually worked in the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. This position gives you access to confidential information detailing all the secrets of the US naval nuclear machinery.

“ “I was very careful to collect the files in the routine of my work”

This story appears to date back to April 1, 2020, with Toebbe himself sending a sample to a foreign government with the intention of establishing this covert relationship and trading in more secrets. At the time, Toebbe maintained contact via encrypted emails with a person who he believed was from this foreign government … but, he was actually an undercover FBI agent.









As a preview, this agent sent $ 10,000 in cryptocurrency on June 8, 2021. On June 26, the couple traveled to a delivery point in West Virginia: they all hid the data in a peanut butter sandwich. The undercover agent sent them another $ 20,000 to obtain the decryption key for the documents. On August 28, they will repeat the process at the same point but, this time, the card was hidden in a pack of gum. Again a payment of $ 70,000 in cryptocurrencies was made, with the FBI receiving the decryption key.

The FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigation Service (NCIS) accused him of selling this confidential information to a foreign government, thus violating the United States Atomic Energy Act by selling this data. They managed to make transactions of up to $ 100,000 in cryptocurrencies with an “undercover agent” belonging to another government. “I was very careful to collect the files that I have in a slow and natural way in the routine of my work, so that no one would suspect my plan,” says Toebbe himself in the complaint.

Using this technique, Toebbe had collected on the SD card almost 8,000 pages of confidential material, and an additional 3,000 sheets of schematics and drawings. According to media such as Bloomberg, Toebbe would have had access to information on naval nuclear propulsion, including militarily sensitive design elements, operating parameters, and reactor performance characteristics for nuclear-powered warships. The materials he provided to the undercover agent include schematic designs for the Virginia-class submarine, according to the complaint.