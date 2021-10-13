Selena Gomez and Chris Evans, together?

Rumors emerged since the weekend, sparked by the tabloids of Hollywood, about an alleged romance between Selena Gomez and the actor Chris Evans. It is said that the love story began on social networks, which is very common today, they are followed and also continuously exchanged likes.

Daniel Craig, his latest James Bond film, tops the North American box office Read more

The singer and actor of Marvel they became trending topic after their own fans began to feed the theory that they might have started a romantic relationship.









One of the first hard evidence was that Evans, who only follows 200 people, followed Selena and included her among that exclusive group of people. But not everything is virtual since both have been seen several times in different places of The angelss, including a restaurant which they left together and were photographed by fans on their way out.

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans and Selena Gomez was spotted leaving the same restaurant, the two superstars started following eachother recently on IG too 👀

rumors been saying that they’re dating! pic.twitter.com/HRqxIsnasf – RIRI🔪 (@itaintriri) October 1, 2021

Neither of them has said a word on the subject, and if it’s true, they seem to be very well together. Selena on her side is in the promotion of ‘Transylvania hotel‘and the film adaptation of the homonymous book ‘In the Shadow of the Mountain‘and Chris has three movies in the queue that are waiting to hit theaters: The Gray Man, Lightyear, Little Shop of Horrors and Bermuda.