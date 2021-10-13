Selena Gomez and Chris Evans have a romantic relationship?

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are together? Here we count if this couple are dating.

Several days have already passed in which there has been speculation about the romance of Selena Gomez and Chris Evans and it is still in the public eye.

How did this all start?

When the actor 40-year-old Chris Evans and the interpreter of “999” they began to follow each other in the Instagram network and certain photographs were propagated in which supposedly Chris and Selena, they were in the Same black Range Rover.

Those who were present, were witnesses and assured that they saw the couple leaving the restaurant and that they left together of the place.

Still a great source E-news, finally revealed the truth, behind these images.

The aforementioned medium comments that the photographs they are from different years In November 2017, Selena Gomez was captured outside a Pilates studio and Chris Evans It was taken in 2013 in another part of the city.









But the fanatics they have the theory that they could possibly be working together on a new movie and this could be the reason why they follow each other in the famous social network Instagram