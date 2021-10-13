Scarlett Johansson’s Upcoming Film “Tower of Terror” Still Moving Forward With Disney

Yes! Just as you read it, Scarlett Johansson is still going to be working with Disney on an upcoming project. Despite the fact that the actress was involved in a much-talked about lawsuit with the House of Micky Mouse for her latest project “Black Widow,” and after receiving a lot of support from other celebrities and organizations, the lawsuit against Disney was resolved in September and everything comes back. to its channel.











This is why, with his lawsuit, many were not sure if he was still going to continue working with the company, since he had a project in development with them. During the month of August, it was revealed that Scarlett will star in and executive produce a new film based on the popular Disney Parks attraction The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. Now it has been revealed that that project is still in the works with everyone on board.









“I am very pleased that we were able to reach a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow,” said Alan Bergman, president of Disney Studios Content, in a statement via Variety. “We appreciate your contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror.”

Scarlett Johansson is satisfied with the resolution of the lawsuit

Amid statements to the press, Johansson shared his news of the agreement in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter: “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” said Johansson. “I am incredibly proud of the work we have done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in the years to come. “

At the time, it was speculated that Johansson’s lawsuit could start a wave of legal battles due to films being released on streaming platforms rather than cinemas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Cruella” star Emma Stone and “Jungle Cruise” star Emily Blunt were rumored to be considering legal action against Disney. Luckily, they all got back on their good terms.