Samus Aran will not arrive at Fortnite, according to an insider: there was no agreement between Nintendo and Epic Games

Much has been speculated about the arrival of Samus Aran in Fortnite, but according to an insider it will not happen: Epic Games could not obtain the rights to the character from Nintendo.

Today the Fortnite Season 7, called Invasion, in which aliens invade the world of Fortnite. Account, for the moment, with two confirmed guests: Superman and Rick (from Rick and Morty). With this theme so science fiction, it would be a moment that neither painted to introduce Samus Aran in Fortnite, no? Well, unfortunately, it does not seem that this is going to happen.

According to user Shiina, who specializes in Fortnite content and leaks, Nintendo and Epic Games did not reach an agreement to include the protagonist of Metroid in the game. It does not give more details, although at least it confirms that there were conversations between the two (something that, on the other hand, we took for granted after discovering an image of Samus in a leaked document from Epic Games a year ago).

Sources tell me that a Metroid (Samus Aran) collaboration will not happen next season. Apparently, Epic wasn’t able to obtain the rights to put her in the game. – Shiina 🎃 (@ShiinaBR) June 7, 2021

The source Shiina alludes to has a good record of hitting his leaks, including correctly anticipating the presence of Rick and Morty in the game, so Shiina gives you credibility. In any case, take it as a rumor (and considering that there has never been much evidence that Samus made it to Fortnite, beyond the fervent desire of fans, who see her even in the official comics).









The rumors about Samus Aran, Metroid’s bounty hunter, began when the presence of Kratos and Master Chief in Fortnite was confirmed: two of the most iconic characters on PlayStation and Xbox had a presence in the game, but Nintendo did not, despite the fact that Fortnite It is one of the most popular games on Nintendo Switch.

It is possible that a collaboration between Epic Games and Nintendo will take place later, with Samus or with another character that fits better (it would be rare to see Samus, who has a cannon in his arm, use other firearms, right?). For now, you can enjoy season 7, which has started hours ago: here you have all the details of the season pass and the confirmed skins, as well as the guide to complete all the missions of the first season.