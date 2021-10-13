Samsung announces Fortnite Galaxy Cup 2.0, an exclusive tournament for mobile devices – Samsung Newsroom UK

This new collaboration between Samsung and Fortnite will allow participating players to win an exclusive character skin, in addition to other cosmetics

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., today announced the exclusive event for Android devices that all Fortnite fans have been waiting for: the Fortnite Galaxy Cup 2.0. The tournament will be held next Sunday, August 29, and will be full of emotion and many prizes; highlighting a new outfit, wrappers, sprays and much more.

“At Samsung we are making a strong commitment to the use of video games on our mobile devices and we are very proud to have such an acclaimed video game as Fortnite in our Galaxy Store”, points out Antonio Álvarez, Head of Product Strategy of the Mobility Division of Samsung Spain.

The event will take place with the Arsenal Solos limited-time mode and will consist of a single session lasting 3 hours, in which each player can participate in a maximum of 25 games, each lasting between 10 and 13 minutes. In this case, the games will only be valid if they are started before the window of that session closes. For each victory achieved, each player will obtain a total of 7 points, for each player eliminated 1 point and, for each game played, they will earn another point. The tie-breaks will be determined according to the total of points obtained, total of victories in the session and, finally, with the total of seconds survived in all the games.









In Arsenal LTM Solos mode, all players start with the same weapon and eliminating another player will help them to go to the next level, or what is the same, to have a less powerful weapon. In this way, the first player who manages to go through all the weapons, from the best to the worst, will achieve a victory that will help them score points within the competition.

This tournament is the first tournament in the Arsenal Limited Time Mode, the most popular mode among the mobile gaming community. Thus, it seeks to encourage the use of mobile devices among players, since any player, even without much experience, can try their luck and discover a new way to play from their Samsung Galaxy device.

Among the awards we find an exclusive outfit, the retro backpack Galaxy Hands (Reactive!), A weapon wrap Portal Vorthx and finally the spray, Llamalaxy.

The power and capacity of the latest generation smartphones have driven the good reception of video games such as Fortnite Mobile, the version for mobile devices of the Epic Games video game. Thanks to terminals such as the Galaxy Z or Galaxy S21 family, among other Samsung Galaxy devices, which have a refresh rate of up to 60FPS for greater fluidity, the number of players on mobile devices has increased, becoming one of the main platforms for users in recent years.

Fortnite has more than 250 million players around the world and, thanks to its mobile version, players compete from anywhere and at any time, allowing a new level in the gaming experience on the mobile device, even against players who they connect from other platforms, such as PC or game console.

For more information about the tournament, visit the following link