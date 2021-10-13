Reese Witherspoon Reflects On “Offensive” Magazine Cartoon That Made Her Cry

Reese Witherspoon has reflected on an encounter with sexism that left her in tears at one point in her acting career-turned-entrepreneur.

The 45-year-old was candid about the incident, which occurred in 2015 when the magazine Time labeled her and other actresses “Domestic Divas” and turned them into cartoons, during an appearance on the podcast. We Are Supported By with Kristen Bell and Monica Padman.

“He had started a clothing business and Gwyneth [Paltrow] I was really growing Goop and Blake Lively had a business and Jessica Alba had a business, and they made a cartoon of all of us, ”recalled the star of Legally Blonde. “We were in ball gowns and our heads had been poked in and Jessica was holding an iron and I was holding a vacuum cleaner.”

The cartoon accompanied a magazine story Time titled: “Hollywood’s New Household Divas” and saw Witherspoon wearing an apron over her dress, while Lively was depicted wearing an apron and holding a mixing bowl. Also pictured is Paltrow holding a cake and Lauren Conrad pictured wearing rubber gloves and holding a bucket of cleaning supplies.

“It was all so offensive that I burst into tears,” continued Witherspoon, founder of the female-led production company Hello Sunshine.

The memory prompted a response from Bell, who described the incident as “disgusting,” before asking, “Whose grandfather did you draw that from?”

While Witherspoon said the post later apologized, she was dismayed that the offending cartoon appeared in such an important post, and as recently as 2015.









“It was in a massive post, and I’ve been on that post ever since, and they said sorry, but I’m not even talking about 10 years ago,” he noted. “I’m talking about 2015 when we decided that we were going to be entrepreneurs, we were going to do something, take a turn, invest our own money, our own time, our reputation and try to do something that George Clooney has done, Robert De Niro has done, and he’s making fun of it. “

“That message to little girls is that if you’ve been successful in one area, you can’t be successful in another,” the star continued. Big Little Lies. “I think it is so limiting. The media can be very punishing. “

Elsewhere in the interview, Witherspoon explained that he found his “purpose” through his production company, which started in 2016, before acknowledging that one’s purpose changes and it is important to keep “progressing.”

“Starting to value women as creators, being able to tell their own stories with their own voices, I found my purpose,” she said. “I didn’t know what my purpose was, and your purpose also changes. You get older and your purpose keeps changing. You have to keep iterating. You have to keep progressing ”.

“You have to look at new media and say: Wait, is there a place for me in a leadership position here? Because I’ve been doing this for 30 years. In fact, I know a lot of things and I really want to be useful to the next generation of women, to my own generation of women who have not been well served by our business. “

Earlier this month, Witherspoon sold Hello Sunshine, which has produced popular shows like Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere , for 900 million dollars.