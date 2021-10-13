Wednesday, October 13, 2021
HomeCelebrityNicole Brown's sister called Kim Kardashian's jokes about OJ Simpson "disgusting" on...
Celebrity

Nicole Brown’s sister called Kim Kardashian’s jokes about OJ Simpson “disgusting” on SNL

By Sonia Gupta
0
22




Nicole Brown’s sister, Tanya Brown, has criticized Kim Kardashian for making “nasty” jokes about OJ Simpson during her Saturday Night Live monologue.

In statements to TMZ, Brown criticized Kardashian’s jokes about Simpson and his late ex-wife Nicole. Kim’s recent appearance as an SNL host earned her praise online.

The reality TV star began the four-minute segment by taunting members of her famous family.

“The one thing I’m really proud of is that no one could call me a gold digger,” Kardashian said. “Honestly, I’m not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mother’s boyfriend, Corey (Gamble). “

He then relaxed on OJ’s jokes, with one about his father, Robert, introducing Kardashian to his first African-American persona.

“I want to try to figure out who he was in the dark,” the celebrity continued, alluding to the way Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman were allegedly murdered by Simpson in 1994.

The American athlete was arrested and charged with both murders in 1994. However, following an extremely public 11-month criminal trial, Simpson was acquitted in 1995.




“I know it’s a bit strange to remember the first African American person you ever met,” Kardashian continued. “But OJ leaves a mark. Or several. Or none at all. I do not know yet”.

Brown has condemned the “more than inappropriate” and “insensitive” jokes, adding that she was no longer sure whether the Kardashians really cared about her sister. The families were close, Nicole and Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, were longtime friends, while Robert represented Simpson during the double murder trial.

Jenner even honored her late friend by giving her daughter Kendall the middle name “Nicole.”

Brown went on to say that Kardashian should have refused to make the jokes considering how close their families were.

Read more: Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj accused of “making fun” of Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Finally, Brown said the jokes were just as hurtful as the fact that the studio audience seemed to enjoy the material so much.

The long-awaited episode aired on Saturday (October 9) and also starred musical guest Halsey.

The Independent She has reached out to Kardashian representatives for comment.


Previous articleBella Poarch comes to Fortnite
Next articleMatt Damon and Ben Affleck were tempted by “The Last Duel”
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv