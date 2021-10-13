Friday, October 15, 2021
Netflix Movies: Today's Releases September 12, 2021

By Arjun Sethi
This Sunday Netflix continues with the premieres on its platform to continue with the marathons from the comfort of home. Here we explain which Netflix movie arrives today and why you should not miss it.

  • “El justiciero 2” (MOVIE)
    • “Robert McCall,” a former CIA agent turned vigilante, once again uses his deadly skills to avenge the death of his former colleague.

      The film, directed by Antoine fuqua in 2018, is starring Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and Melissa Leo.







If this movie is not enough, you can also check the complete list of series, films and documentaries coming to Netflix in September 2021.

