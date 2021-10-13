Mila Kunis’ ‘marijuana kittens’ that were sold as NFT and sold out in just 35 minutes

Mila Kunis lead the project ‘Stoner Cats’, an animated series for adults that deals with the story of five cats who by using medical marijuana, by accident, become more sensitive. For To see this cartoon you need to own one of the 10,420 Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) that were auctioned on July 27. However, the pressure to access the show caused chaos to unleash that same day on the Ethereum Blockchain network.

What happened at the auction?

NFTs are unique assets that cannot be modified or exchanged for anything, they can represent any digital object, they have such a high market value that they can be used as deed or property rights. It was an auction that caught the attention of a large number of people, so much so that in just 35 minutes they were sold the more than ten thousand kittens, raised $ 8.3 million.









While this was happening, the Ethereum Blockchain network It was so crowded that transaction fees of the blockchain increased between 200 and 709 Gwei, that is, from $ 9.50 to $ 35 depending on the speed of the action. This caused several users to lose large amounts of money, about 792 thousand 600 dollars, and that they will run out of subscription.

Tell me more about ‘Stoner Cats’

The creators of this story are Chris Cartagena, Sarah Cole and Ash Brannon, three veterans who will dedicate themselves to animating this program. Mila Kunis and Orchard Farm Productions upon discovering the project they decided to join them, along with the minds behind the ‘Crypto Kitties’, to create and distribute, in a new format for society, ‘Stoner Cats’.

In each episode we can see how marijuana reveals the complex personalities of Fefe, Baxter, Hamilton, Reginald and Dave, the cats that they are forced to balance their skills to keep their family together. They will have a duration from five to seven minutes, after the first season we will be able to see how they face a world bigger than their apartment and the problems that are in it.