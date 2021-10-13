Meet the winners of the Predator Challenge Army Wars Fornite!

The Predator Challenge Army Wars Fortnite, the event that brought together nearly 30 content creators (and companions), ended on March 28 after having done five days of transmission, having entertained the public for hours, having declared the winners of this competition and, of course, having announced the prizes for the latter.

The time that passed during this event was full of emotion and incredible plays made by people who have been playing for many hours. Fortnite. In addition, not only were some guests able to celebrate their victories, but also some of the public were able to take home a number of hefty account awards from Intel and Acer.

Pelicanger broadcasting the tournament live.

If you missed all six games and the interviews with the lucky winners, We will tell you below who were up on the podium:

Who are the winners of the Predator Challenge Army Wars Fornite?

With 104 points in total, the duo of Slender Games and ZNico was the one who was crowned as the champion of the Predator Challenge Army Wars Fortnite. The fact was surprising, because during the first day the couple did not manage to obtain the masterful victory. Even so, they managed to be at the top of the table very close to first place, until they reaped a few important victories on Sunday. This constancy was what ended up giving them victory.

In second place was the duo of Devor3x and Kamuip, who were one of the favorites of the tournament. Their overall performance was devastating on the first day, and it ended up failing a bit on the second. Thus, they ended up giving up the first place with a total of 103 points.

Regarding the prizes of these first positions of the Predator Challenge Army Wars Fortnite, the first place will take a total of 1,200,000 Colombian pesos. Meanwhile, the second place will have access to about COP 800,000.









How was the final ranking of the event?

In general, the building skills of veteran players of Fortnite caused the games to spread to the point of allowing the storm to completely cover the map. Due to this, the teams decided to bet on endurance strategies, that involved filling their inventory of fish and other consumables.

This is how the ‘Top 10’ of the tournament was:

To see the other positions, you can consult this table:

Where can I watch the broadcast of the games of the Predator Challenge Army Wars Fortnite?

To see the winners of the Predator Challenge Army Wars Fortnite and all the other guests in action, you can check the following links:

Source: Acer Predator