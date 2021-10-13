Leonardo DiCaprio partnered with two Israeli companies to produce cultured beef

In the image the actor Leonardo DiCaprio. EFE / DAVID SWANSON / Archive



American film actor Leonardo DiCaprio invested in two Israeli farms to boost the development of sustainably grown beef. The leading companies in the industry are Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat.

Both companies demonstrated power grow meat directly with animal cells. Aleph Farms introduced its first cultured steak and ribeye in 2018 and 2021, while Mosa Meat did the same with a burger in 2013.









In this regard, the Oscar winner said: “Une of the most impactful ways to combat the climate crisis is to transform our food system. Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to meet the world’s demand for beef. They also solve some of the most pressing problems in today’s industrial beef production. I am excited to join them as an advisor and investor as they prepare to introduce cultured beef to consumers. “

With world meat consumption projected to be between 40 and 70% by 2050, cultured meat can significantly reduce current negative impacts of industrial beef production. In turn, cultivated meat will not generate any change in behavior and the amount to be achieved in 2030 is 25,000 million dollars.

Mosa Meat CEO Maarten Bosch said: “Leonardo DiCaprio’s work to bring about positive change is aligned with our mission at Mosa Meat. We are delighted to bring him on as an advisor and investor, and work together to sustainably feed current and future generations. “

Lastly, Aleph Farms Co-Founder and CEO Didier Toubia said: “As a committed environmentalist, we welcome Leonardo DiCaprio to our advisory council and our family of world-class investors. Our team is committed to improving the sustainability of our global food systems and we are delighted that Leo shares our vision. “

