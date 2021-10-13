Wednesday, October 13, 2021
HomeCelebrityLeonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in Netflix's new Don't Look Up
Celebrity

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in Netflix’s new Don’t Look Up

By Sonia Gupta
0
39




MADRID (CulturaOcio) .- Netflix will launch Don’t Look Up, a film directed by Adam McKay. The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, already has a release date on the streaming platform.

As Collider points out, the film will hit US theaters on December 10. Already on December 24 it can be seen on Netflix. Don’t Look Up revolves around two astronomers, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who go on a tour to try to warn the world that a comet is on its way and is going to destroy Earth.

The cast also features Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, and Ariana Grande. In addition to directing, McKay has also written the script.


Previous articleHearthstone prepares a remodel for its free decks and decks with 235 cards, 29 of them new
Next articlecopy the eight most iconic models in film history
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv