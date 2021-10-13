Keanu Reeves never ceases to amaze during the filming of John Wick 4

Keanu Reeves continues to raise the expectations of his fans in John Wick 4, the actor is now an action movie legend.











© Provided by Guacamouly

KCS Presse / The Grosby Group





Keanu Reeves is not only about to reap the success of the new Matrix movie that will be released in December; under the title “The Matrix Revolutions”, Reeves is ready to fill the audience with adrenaline, while we wait for the production of“ John Wick 4 ”to conclude.











© Provided by Guacamouly

KCS Presse / The Grosby Group





A few days ago Keanu was seen filming in Paris, France, where he took a break between his scenes and took the opportunity to light a cigarette while hydrating. True to character, Keanu was flawless in a dark suit and was quite cooperative with the team that assists him.

Keanu Reeves on the film set of the fourth installment of John Wick 4



















© Provided by Guacamouly

KCS Presse / The Grosby Group





From what he has commented, in this new film there will be more stunts than in the other films in the series; in addition, they will maintain the chases, crashes and shots that have been present throughout history without letting the viewer have a break.

Finally! Keanu Reeves will be a superhero like you never imagined











© Provided by Guacamouly

KCS Presse / The Grosby Group





If everything goes according to expectations, we will be fortunate to see the final result in May next year, in order to know what happens with the Hotel Continental, its dealings with the most bloodthirsty contract killers and of course, Baba Yaga, who is precisely John Wick.











© Provided by Guacamouly

KCS Presse / The Grosby Group



