José Mourinho explodes against Fornite for distracting the AS Roma footballers

El Fornite is increasingly present in the lives of footballers, the Epic Games video game is a success and it is rare for those people who have not played it at least once, and the AS Roma squad led by José Mourinho is not The exeption.

Some even broadcast their games via Twitch, or on some other streaming platform, where they are followed by video game or soccer fans.

The current Roma coach has not hesitated to define the game as “shit” due to the amount of hours that the players dedicate to it, both day and night.

The boss gives a few opinions





– AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN)

July 30, 2021





“It’s a nightmare. Players spend hours playing that shit. They are up all night for it,” he said in words for the Roman club.

The Portuguese is facing his first year in the ‘giallorossi’ team, after a stage at Tottenham that was not entirely positive for him or for the ‘Spurs’. After triumphing at Inter, Mourinho returns to Serie A for the Italian capital team.

