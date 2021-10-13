Johnny Depp: “No one is safe with the culture of cancellation”

As a defense for the protests from various feminist groups over the decision of the San Sebastian Film Festival to give him an award for his career, despite accusations of gender violence against him by his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor Johnny depp He stated that “no one is safe” with the culture of cancellation.

“It is a very complex situation. We live in a situation in history in which the culture of cancellation is polluted air that is exhaled,” said the interpreter at a press conference upon arrival at the cinema meeting, and then added: “No one is sure It is enough for someone to say a phrase only. “

Immediately afterwards, Depp said that he does not doubt that “this movement, like so many others, has arisen with the best of intentions, but is out of control” and warned that, as a result, there are “unpleasant situations that begin to be thought of as normal.”

In this way, the actor responded to the requirements of the press regarding the various expressions of refusal to be recognized with the Donostia award at the prestigious Festival, according to Spanish newspapers.

In the same vein, Depp dismissed Disney’s decision to strip him of his role as Jack sparrow in the saga “Pirates of the Caribbean” for the accusations against him.









“I am aware how Captain Jack has made the lives of so many children who are in hospitals happy. Nothing will prevent me from continuing to be so. I do not need a company to allow it. These are strange and sudden times,” he said.

Johnny Depp was accused by his ex-wife of physical, verbal and psychological abuse, which is why the Association of Women Filmmakers expressed their displeasure at the Festival’s decision to honor him.

Faced with this, the director of the Festival, José Luis Rebordinos, signed a text in which he stressed his commitment “against inequality, abuse of power and sexist violence”, but warned at the same time that “according to the proven data available to us, Johnny Depp has not been arrested, charged or convicted of any form of assault or violence against any woman. “

Source: Télam